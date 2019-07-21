Hartford Courant Obituaries
Benjamin Adamo


1938 - 2019
Dr. Benjamin Adamo, 81, of South Windsor, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Fox Hill Center, in Vernon. He was born on February 21, 1938; in Brooklyn, NY; the only son of the late Michael and Antonina (Parino) Adamo. Dr. Adamo grew up in New York, completing his undergraduate studies at New York University before earning his medical degree from Seton Hall College of Medicine in 1962. He was a brilliant and gifted physician, specializing in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology, and maintained a private practice for over 38 years. He proudly served his country in the Naval Reserves as a Lieutenant Junior Grade, where he was stationed on the USNS Upshur as well as the Brooklyn Army Terminal. Dr. Adamo was a devoted communicant of St. Margaret Mary Church where he frequently served as an usher, and also served the community as a South Windsor Little League coach and umpire. He enjoyed playing tennis, and was an avid baseball fan and student of the game, particularly enjoying the Brooklyn Dodgers, New York Mets and Boston Red Sox. Dr. Adamo was an amateur artist, showing talent in painting as well as ink and charcoal drawings that were displayed at South Windsor Public Library in 2013. He enjoyed classical music, reading and going on walks, though most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by four sons: Michael Adamo and his wife Cathe of South Windsor, John Adamo of Broad Brook, Robert Adamo of Atlanta, GA, and Steven Adamo and his wife Charity of Colorado Springs, CO; six grandchildren: Michael, Katherine, Lauren, Julia, Alex and Sofia; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Kay and Jean. All services are being held privately. Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Donations in Benjamin's memory may be made to Friends of the South Windsor Library. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 21, 2019
