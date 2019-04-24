Resources More Obituaries for Benjamin Terry Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Benjamin Clinton "Kink" Terry

Benjamin Clinton "Kink" Terry of West Hartford, CT was born on an historic day - August 6, 1945 –to Dorothy Burke Yeomans Terry Graulty and Benjamin P. Terry, who proudly proclaimed that his son was "the seventh consecutive Benjamin Terry born in the new world!" He died on April 2, 2019 as a result of complications from Parkinson's Disease. He was predeceased by his parents.He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 47 years Carol Eakley Terry, and their children and families: Benjamin Anders Terry and his wife Kara Nance Terry of Richmond, VA, and their daughters Alex, Kelly and Logan; Elida Terry Mullarkey and her husband Jamie Mullarkey of Toronto, Canada, and their children Elsie and Owen; brother David Yeomans Terry and his wife Suzanne Snyder Terry and their children Megan (Tucker) Hansen, Jed (Elizabeth) Terry and Nicholas; sister Diane Elizabeth Terry and her husband Artie Fasciani; and brother Christopher Burke Terry; niece Rachel Elisabeth Eakley; and the Yeomans cousins and families. Marjorie Miller Terry, his step-mother, and her children and their families are also among those who will miss him deeply. A graduate of the Kingswood School, Kink was a talented athlete, serving as captain of his high school soccer and baseball teams. Continuing his athletic career at Wesleyan University in baseball and soccer where Kink played goalkeeper, his college record for shutouts stood for many years. Later in life, Kink continued to pursue other sports, especially enjoying the game of golf with friends and family.After pursuing graduate studies at the Annenberg School of Communications at the University of Pennsylvania, he began his career in the Community Affairs Department at WTIC-Channel 3. Kink then moved into Commercial Sales at WTIC-now known as WFSB - where his knowledge of the community and skillful negotiating led him to seek broader opportunities. In 1981 he joined The Farley Company, which has since become CBRE-NE. Building a stellar track record in Commercial Real Estate Leasing, Kink represented clients in and around Hartford, as well as those on a regional and national level. He retired as a Senior Vice-President and Partner in 2014. Kink was also known for his outstanding community leadership. A lifelong member of Asylum Hill Congregational Church he served on the Board of Deacons and the Board of Administration and Finance, and the Outreach Board. He and Carol had the privilege of co-chairing the Search Committee which brought the Rev. Gary L Miller to AHCC. He was Past President of the Kingswood-Oxford Alumni Association and the Wesleyan University Club of Hartford; he was a Corporator at Hartford Hospital and served on the Board of the Montessori School of Greater Hartford. His love of the arts led him to support the Greater Hartford Arts Council and Spectrum in Motion Dance Theater Ensemble, and as the past President of Spectrum in Motion, he is remembered with love by the children they serve because he regularly treated them to chocolate chip cookies at their events.Kink loved his church, loved his family, loved his wife, loved his community, and the home of his heart – Hatchetts Point, Old Lyme. He was known as a friend, a counselor and a mentor. He will be remembered for his integrity, his dry writ, that certain twinkle in his eye and the laugh that let you know when he was surprised or delighted.His family extends deep appreciation to the staff of Duncaster (Dogwood) and Right at Home who provided such loving care to Kink and his family.Kink's life will be celebrated at Asylum Hill Congregational Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. A reception will follow. Burial will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Asylum Hill Congregational Church at ahcc.org. 814 Asylum Avenue Hartford, CT 06105. Published in The Hartford Courant from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019