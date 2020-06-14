My sincerest, condolences to the entire, Thornton family. My freshman teammate and good friend. Ben will be missed by all.
God Bless & Rest Well
With deepest sorrow, we announce the passing of Benjamin F. Thornton Jr, age 57 on Sunday May 31, 2020 at Hartford hospital, after his long battle with a chronic illness. Benjamin F, Thornton Jr was born on May 13, 1963, in Hartford, CT to Benjamin F. Thornton Sr. and Barbara Griffin Thornton. Benny was a beloved son, father, grandfather, family member and friend. He graduated from Hartford High School, class of 1982 and after graduating attended Virginia State University and later graduated from NETTS (New England Tractor Trailer School in Somers CT). Benny was proud to have his own small business, and helping deliver food to those in need, but most enjoyed driving 18 wheelers cross country. He was preceded in death by his father Benjamin F. Thornton, Sr, fraternal grandparents Moses and Eddie Thornton, and maternal grandparents Rudolph Griffin and Delia Griffin. He is survived by his Mother Barbara G. Thornton of Bloomfield, CT and his proudest accomplishments daughter Brittani Thornton of Tampa Florida; son Jordan Thornton, Sr & daughter in law Danielle Thornton of Simsbury, CT, sons Isiah and Elisiah Thornton of Manchester, stepson William "Billy" Gilmore of Jacksonville, Florida and grandchildren Jordan Thornton, Jr, Sanai King and Ava King of Simsbury, CT. Benny is also survived by his sister Maya Thornton of East Hartford, CT, and his Godmother Flo "Sis" Harris of Bloomfield, CT . Benny enjoyed telling kind stories about his aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, watching sports and spending time at cookouts. Benny also liked being on the water, fishing as much as possible with his family and friends. Those who knew Benny, even just a little will miss his light in their lives. He lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures of talking, joking and giving advice to friends and family. Another of his simple pleasures, and favorite pastimes was going to his barbershop just to spend time with his beloved friends. His Infectious way of reaching everybody is irreplaceable. A Live-Streamed Memorial Service will take place on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Thornton family and view the Live-Streamed Service, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.