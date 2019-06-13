Benjamin "Ben" Franklin Rosado, Jr, 46, of East Hampton, beloved husband of Ann Marie (Luisi) Rosado, passed away suddenly on June 8, 2019. Ben was born on September 4, 1972 in Puerto Rico and was the son of Benjamin Franklin Rosado and Evelia Torres. Ben was a Forensic Treatment Specialist working for Whiting Forensic. Ben was a kind and gentle man and true animal lover.In addition to his wife and parents, Ben leaves behind his dearest niece Joshlynn Pena who made her home with them, cherished granddaughter Nalyiah Rosado, brother Howie Rosado and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins who will miss him. Ben was predeceased by his sister Omayra Rosado. Ben also leaves his faithful canine companions, Dexter and Stella.Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations in Ben's name may be made to ASPCA, 424 E92nd Street, New York, NY 10128-6804. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel has been entrusted by the family with the services. For online expressions of sympathy please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary