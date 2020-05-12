Benjamin George, 91, of Newington, beloved husband of Mary Jane (Pugliese) George, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at home on May 8, 2020. Born in Hartford on January 17, 1929, he served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and later in the active reserves in the 103rd fighter wing CT Air National Guard. He was a long time dedicated state employee for the Department of Transportation. He was the last of nine siblings, predeceased by his son Gary George and daughter Lisa George. He was active in the American Legion, Interstate Police Association, the Disabled Veterans, Boy Scout Master of Troop 341 one of the largest Eagle Scout troops in history included his son, Gary. He was known for his witty humor. He loved bowling, horse shoes, and building his bird houses. His special places were his summers at Black Point Beach and trips to Vermont. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane George of Newington, daughter Cindy George and fiancé Michael DePaulo of Newington, daughter-in-law Debbie George of West Hartford, grandchildren Bobby Serra, Rachael DePaulo, Michael DePaulo, III all of Newington, Kimberly Boyko of New Britain and special brother-in-law Vincent Pugliese of South Windsor. He was Uncle Benny to five generations of nieces and nephews, and known as "Great Papa" to his precious great-granddaughters, Kylie, Savannah and Mila. The family will host a Memorial Mass at the Church of the Holy Spirit, when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers please give to your favorite charity. Arrangements are through the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. To share memories or express condolences online please visit at www.duksa.net
Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.