Benjamin Homar
1923 - 2020
Benjamin Homar, beloved husband of the late Shirley (Goldman) Homar, of Newington died on Friday October 30. He was born in Hartford on September 21, 1923, grew up in the North End and had very fond memories of his childhood; playing ball at Keney Park, singing and acting in plays, and often getting into some sort of mischief. He graduated from Weaver High School in 1941 and had several jobs before finding the one that would last for over 40 years. Alongside his beloved older brother, Abe, Ben sold beer and wine to package stores and restaurants throughout CT, working well into his 80s. He met his beloved wife Shirley at a dance in New Haven, and they were married in 1954. They loved to travel and visited most of the states in the U.S., along with several other countries. Ben enjoyed coaching his son Howard in little league and playing catch and fishing at Mill Pond with Howard and with daughter Janis when they were young. He enjoyed many years of vacations at resorts like Banner Lodge in CT and several in the Catskills, where he was able to participate in the sports he loved, especially basketball, softball, and volleyball. He also played in several intramural leagues from his 20s to his 50s. He belonged to Congregation B'nai Shalom, now B'nai Tikvoh Sholom, for 50 years and was a faithful participant in the Wednesday night minions for many years. He leaves his children Howard and his wife Jo of Wethersfield, and Janis Homar of Farmington. He also leaves his niece Carol Waxman and her husband Joe of West Hartford, and her family, as well as cherished cousins, the Weisman, Kaye, Perry, Muskaloon, and Emple families. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Shirley, his parents Harry and Mollie, his brother Abe and his wife Judy, and many aunts, uncles and cousins of whom he was especially fond. Funeral services will be private. Contributions in Ben's memory may be made to B'nai Tikvoh Sholom, 180 Still Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002, or to the American Heart Association.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2020.
