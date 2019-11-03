Home

Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Seedtime and Harvest Ministries
61 Cook Hill Rd.
Windsor, CT
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Seedtime and Harvest Ministries
61 Cook Hill Rd.
Windsor, CT
View Map
Benjamin Jones, 90, of Bloomfield, beloved husband of Barbara (Kelley) Jones, transitioned to his heavenly home peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Ben was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. His family will receive friends on Friday, November 8, 2019, 10-11 a.m., at Seedtime and Harvest Ministries, 61 Cook Hill Rd., Windsor, CT followed by the Home Going Service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in CT State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. To see the full obituary, leave an online condolence, or share a memory with the family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 3, 2019
