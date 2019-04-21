Resources More Obituaries for Benjamin Lombardo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Benjamin Lombardo

Benjamin Robert Lombardo, 82, of Windsor, beloved husband of Deanna (Lacafta) Lombardo for 55 years, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. Ben leaves behind his lifelong companion and precious wife, Deanna, as well as his sons, Craig (Lisa), Brian (Kathy) and Ben (Tricia) and his daughter, Patrice (Tom) Radogna and his beautiful nine grandchildren, as well as his brother, David (Joni) Lombardo. Born in Hartford on July 31, 1936, son of the late Benjamin and Ella (Del Grosso) Lombardo, Ben was raised in Hartford and was a graduate of Trinity High School, Class of 1954. After high school, Ben continued his education at Boston College and later returned to Hartford and started his career in the banking industry. He started at Hartford National Bank and stayed with this bank for a total of 43 years through many mergers, ultimately ending his career with Fleet Bank. Ben served in several capacities over the years, ending his career as the Vice President of Operations for Fleet Bank. Ben and his wife, Dee, lived in Newington for a brief time before moving to Windsor in 1969, where they raised their four children. He served in the Connecticut Army National Guard and was very involved in many of his children's activities while they were growing up in Windsor. He was a lifelong member and past president of the Windsor Lions Club where he made numerous lifelong friendships and met his closest friends, who would later refer to themselves as the "Goombas". Ben was a lifelong fan of both the New York Yankees and the New York Giants. He loved going to many games in New York with his friends and also going to Yankees spring training every year in Tampa, Florida. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, playing setback, captaining his boat, all for the enjoyment of family time at their vacation home in Wilmington, VT. Ben and Dee loved to host parties and hosted many celebratory pig roasts and annual Christmas Eve parties over the years that all of their family and friends looked forward to. After his retirement, Ben and Dee first and foremost enjoyed vacations, weekends and any spare time with his children and grandchildren. They also enjoyed their golden years traveling and going on many cruises over the years. He was a parishioner of St. Damien of Molokai Parish (formerly St. Joseph Church) in the Poquonock section of Windsor since 1969. Most of all, Ben will be remembered as a family man. From spending Sunday afternoons at his parents in Newington, to mentoring family members with his advice and wisdom (a man of few words – but, oh the perils of wisdom), to sharing his love of his beloved Yankees to making a beautiful home and vacation home for his children and grandchildren, Ben was the consummate family man. His family will receive friends on Friday, April 26, 4-7 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Family and friends may gather on Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., at St. Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Joseph Church, Poquonock. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Poquonock. Memorial donations may be made to the Windsor Lions, P.O. Box 55, Windsor, CT 06095. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019