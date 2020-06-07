Benjamin S. Grzyb, 69, of Manchester, CT died at home on May 27, 2020 after a brief illness. He was an alumni of the University of Connecticut, and an avid watcher of their basketball teams. He is survived by numerous cousins and very close friends. He is predeceased by his parents Benjamin S. and Amelia "Peg" Grzyb, plus many aunts and uncles. A private funeral is scheduled. Any donations may be made of the donor's choosing. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.manchesterfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.