Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
1921 Main St.
Hartford, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
1921 Main St.
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bennett Cohens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bennett Cohens Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bennett Cohens Jr. Obituary
Bennett "Ben" Cohens, Jr., 83, longtime resident of Bloomfield, beloved husband of Patricia (Jones) Cohens, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. Bennett was born in Hartford, son of the late Bennett Cohens, Sr. and Ruby (Moreland) Cohens, and graduated from Bulkeley High School in Hartford. After high school, Bennett got a job in the mail room at the Hartford Insurance Company and, over the years, worked his way up to a Senior Underwriter, retiring in 1994. Bennett was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend and strived to instill the values of family, responsibility, and leadership in his sons. He was a member of Union Baptist Church in Hartford, serving his Lord with his time, talents, and gifts, as one of the lead soloists in the Chancel Choir, as a member of the Usher Board, and volunteering with many activities at the church. Bennett was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. His family and friends will remember him as an old "Crooner," as he loved to both sing and dance. In his younger years, he umpired and assisted in coaching for Little League Baseball; and in his own day was one of the best lefty baseball pitchers in high school. He loved to run and play softball, but most of all enjoyed fishing and golf. Bennett was an avid New York Giants and New York Yankees fan. He also loved to travel, especially to Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, and St. Petersburg, Florida. Bennett is survived by two sons, Bennett "Pete" Cohens, III of Bloomfield; and Christopher D. Cohens and his wife Sonal of Carlsbad, CA; his grandchildren, Myles C. Cohens, Eryca A. Cohens, Kethan P. Cohens, and Milan P. Cohens; his sister, Beverly Reaves; his nephew, Ronald Reaves; his nieces, Renee Reaves and Dariel Hendy; and a host of other relatives and friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Margaret Lue; his niece, Deborah Lue; and his nephew, Dana Reaves. His family will receive friends on Saturday, August 31, 11 a.m.-12 Noon, at Union Baptist Church, 1921 Main St., Hartford, with a Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bennett may be made to the , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or Union Baptist Church, 1921 Main St., Hartford, CT 06120. For on line condolences, or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bennett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Download Now