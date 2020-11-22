1/
Bennett N. Zinkerman
1942 - 2020
Bennett N Zinkerman, 78, of Newington died peacefully November 17th 2020 at Middlesex Hospital due to complications from Alzheimer's. He is survived by his wife Teri Atmannsberger-Zinkerman of Newington, his son Jeffrey of Fairfield and wife Anastasia, their children Jacob and Eve, his son Scott of East Hampton and wife Karen, their children Marley and Worthington, his Brother Larry Zinkerman of Ormond Beach, Florida and wife Sheila, their daughter Violet. Ben also leaves behind his first wife and lifelong friend Isabel "Bunny" Zinkerman of Hallandale Beach, FL. In addition, he leaves his stepson Jason Altmannsberger, his son Christopher and wife Jamie, along with Terri's 4 sisters and 3 brothers in law. Ben was born in Harford, January 22, 1942, the son of the late Frank and Ida Zinkerman of Hartford. He attended Harford schools and graduated Weaver High School in 1960. He attended University of Hartford and focused on electronics. He spent his early years helping in the family store in Hartford. After college he spent many years working in radio for WTIC and was the engineer for the Bob Steele show. He talked with enthusiasm about his years in radio and covering the UCONN basketball games. He later used his gift in electronics and opened Soundtronics in West Hartford, where he was well known as the person that could fix almost anything electronic, especially among local and touring musicians. In the 1980s along with two partners he opened one of the very first video rental stores, Downtown Video, in Hartford. Ben also spent nearly two decades working for the Radio Department for the State of CT D.O.T, working to ensure smooth and safe communications for the many facets of the transportation department. Ben loved spending summers with his family at the beach and during his years was fortunate to have traveled to many tropical destinations. Above all things his simplest joy was taking walks on the beach wherever his travel brought him. In his later years he enjoyed kayaking, traveling, and dining. The family would like to thank his caregivers and the staff at Middlesex hospital for exceptional care and compassion. Funeral services will be private with burial at the Emanuel Cemetery, 1361 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, CT, Rabbi Evan Shultz officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hebrew Funeral Association Inc
906 Farmington Ave
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 888-6919
November 21, 2020
Terri, Jeffrey, Scott and family - our sincere condolences on the passing of your beloved husband and Dad. He was a wonderful guy who we always enjoyed. With Bunny and your Dad we remember having such good times down at Old Colony Beach. May his memory be a blessing to all of you.
Judy and Gary Herman
Friend
November 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Gary and Judy Herman
Friend
