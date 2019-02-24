On Friday, February 22, 2019, Benny (Bronislaw) Lezon died at the age of 91. He was born on April 12, 1927 in Wawelowka, Poland, now Ukraine. His family was deported to labor camps in the USSR when he was 12. After two years, he and his family were released as political refugees, and were moved throughout Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, and India. They were then relocated to Uganda, where he learned English. At 17 he enlisted in the British Royal Airforce and proudly served for five years, being stationed in England and Singapore. Seeking better job prospects, he immigrated to America at age 25. He was employed at J.T. Slocum and later at Pratt and Whitney as a master tool and die maker. He is predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Janina (Jean) Grad and his brother, Ted (Tadeusz). He is survived by siblings Edward, and Mary Wasikowski; his five children, Barbara, Fred, Robert, Michael, Tom, and their spouses, Robert, Lisa, Peggy, and Barbara; and grandchildren, Victoria, Kathryn, Amy, and Derek. A hardworking man, he also enjoyed spending time hiking, biking, and making scroll saw art. He never stopped traveling with his family, visiting Australia, Iceland, Hawaii, Alaska, Poland, and numerous National Parks. He was very active well into his eighties and won many medals as a Senior Olympian, competing in Track and Field. His last years included dancing with his close friend, Janina. He will be greatly missed by us all. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, CT 06082. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm at St. Adalbert Church, 90 Alden Ave., Enfield, CT 06082. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's King Street Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Benny's name to . To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary