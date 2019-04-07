Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadette Crenella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadette Crenella

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernadette Crenella Obituary
Bernadette (Brousseau) Crenella, a longtime resident of New Britain, passed away on April 4 at the age of 97. She was born in Lyster, Canada, the daughter of Joseph and Leontine Brousseau. Married to John for over 71 years, she left a short career as a secretary to stay home and raise their 4 four children. In addition to her husband John, she is survived by: daughter Joan Mariotti, 3 sons and their wives; Gerald and Maria, Richard and Ann, David and Lisa, sister Agnes Archacki, 6 grandchildren, a great grandson and several nieces and nephews.She was a talented seamstress making anything from dresses to drapes. She enjoyed square dancing, bowling, playing cards and solving Sudoku and crossword puzzles. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 9:00AM from the New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM from the Divine Providence Parish of New Britain-St Joseph Church, 195 South Main St. New Britain. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, April 8th from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the funeral home. For directions and online condolences please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now