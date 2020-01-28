Home

Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
54 Grove St
Clinton, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Clinton, CT
View Map
1965 - 2020
Bernadette Dooley Obituary
Bernadette Flynn Dooley, of Killingworth, beloved wife of Shawn Dooley, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born July 10, 1965 in Mohill County, Leitrim Ireland. Bernadette came to the U.S. at the age of 19 years old. She was the daughter of the late Jennie Flynn McNulty and Tony Joseph Flynn. Bernadette worked as a part time caregiver. Her full-time devotion was raising her adored children, Patrick and Maura, to be GOD loving, hardworking kids and was the most genuine loving wife to her husband. She enjoyed working in the yard, going for walks with Shawn and cherished spending time with her entire family. She had a great love for this country. Bernadette will always and forever be loved and cherished by her family and friends, who had the honor of knowing and loving her greatly. Besides her husband Shawn and children Patrick and Maura, she is survived by her twin sister Mary Flynn and her children Ryan and Meghan Serpis; sister Regina (Stephen) Foley; brother Enda (Karen) Flynn and their children Lauren, Meghan and Aidan; brother Gerard (Kathleen) Flynn; brother Anthony (Ermalinda) Flynn and their son Joseph. Mother and father-in-law Francis (Patricia) Dooley; brother-in-law's Colin (Tracy) Dooley and Kevin (Karen) Dooley and their daughter Makayla. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family wishes to thank Dr. Campos and all the Dr.'s, nurses and aids on the 14th floor at Smilow, Yale New Haven Hospital and a special thanks to Millie, Nam, Ivette, Leslie, Kelly, Gladys, Agnastzk, Liza, Dr. Santin and Dr. Hillary for their care. Donations in Bernadette's name may be made to: 40 Days For Life. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 31st from 4-8 PM at St. Mary's Church, 54 Grove St. Clinton CT. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11AM at St. Mary Church, Clinton. Burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Clinton. For online condolences please visit www.swanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 28, 2020
