Bernadette M. (Allard) Rugar, 86, of Rocky Hill, passed away on May 26, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Bernie was born in Hartford and was the daughter of Edward and Mary "Cele" Allard. She graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1952. She was a devoted wife and mother, and worked in the Rocky Hill school system and for many years at the Wethersfield DMV. She loved flowers and bird watching, finding great deals while shopping, taking car rides, and spending time with her family. Bernie was a long-time resident of Rocky Hill and was married for 52 years to the now predeceased Myron "Hank" Rugar. She is survived by a daughter Judith Roman of Glastonbury, CT; three grandchildren Gemma Marcone of West Hartford, CT, Peter Roman and his wife Meghan of Wrentham, MA and Kate Adams and her husband James of Brookline, MA. She was predeceased by her son Glen, stepson Robert "Bobby", a brother John Allard, sisters Lucille Zimnotch and June Cote. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at the Rose Hill Memorial Park 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Friends may pay their respects individually following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the charity or organization of your choice. The family wishes to thank you all for your comforting words and prayers.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 30, 2020.