Bernadine B. Janco, 89, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Anthony S. Janco, Sr., passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 10, 1929, in Eagle Lake, Maine; daughter of the late Bernard and Cecile (Pinette) O'Brien. Bernadine was a resident of South Windsor since 1970, and after retirement moved to Englewood, FL, eventually returning back to her home in South Windsor. She lived a beautiful life filled with love, cooking, sewing, quilting, bowling and dancing. She'd float on the dance floor, as if no one was watching, with a smile from ear to ear. Bernie put her amazing talents together with the Women's Club in Florida to fundraise for underprivileged children and often modeled at charitable events. Among many different occupations, Bernie secured a position with WTIC, in the traffic department, programming commercial air time for many years. Above all Bernie was completely devoted to her family, often the life of the gatherings at all holidays, especially the home built, with love, by the family on a lake in Washington, NH.She is survived by two children, Cheryl Mader of South Windsor and Anthony S. Janco, Jr., and his wife Kathryn of Hudson, NH; five grandchildren, Nicholas Mader and his wife Sarah of Broad Brook, Christopher Mader and his wife Catherine of Hebron, Jennifer Kirk and her husband Benjamin of Simsbury, Stephen Janco and his wife Kelly of Windham, NH, Kyle Janco of Nashua, NH; 12 great-grandchildren, Evan , Emelia, Damien, Isabella, Trevor, James, Ellie, Ethan, Everett, Ryan, Kate, and Noah, a brother Carroll Dubay of Dexter, ME and a sister Charlene Welch of Sudbury, MA. along with several nieces and nephews. Bernadine was predeceased by a son, Arthur E. LeBlanc, a sister-in law, Sharon Dubay, and a brother-in-law, Thomas Welch.Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi, 673 Ellington Road, South Windsor, CT. Burial will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Bernadine's memory may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Bernadine's family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the staff at Woodlake at Tolland for the dedicated and compassionate care they provided over the past four years. "There are four kinds of people in the world, those who have been caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need a caregiver." Great job Woodlake caregivers! Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary