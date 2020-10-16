Bernard Abram Gordon, age 70 passed peacefully on September 28, 2020 in his home in Largo, FL after a difficult battle with cancer. A graduate of Middletown High School (Middletown, CT) and Eastern CT State Univ., Bernard moved to Florida in 1978. He was predeceased by his parents, Yosef and Ethel (Jacobson) Gordon, of Middletown, CT. He is survived by his son David M. Gordon (Marni) and two grandchildren. He also leaves behind sisters, Debra Roth (Vernon, CT), Naomi Kamins (Middletown, CT) and Judith Sitkin (Harwich, MA), as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. He leaves behind, also, Susan Lehasky, significant other, friend and caretaker. Bernard was a devoted member of the Largo and Holiday Lodges of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Donations may be made in his memory to the Florida State Elks Association or to the organization of your choice.



