Bernard A. Lathrop, 88, formerly of N. Ft. Meyers, FL, and South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Evelyn (Mazza) Lathrop died peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Kimberly Hall in Windsor. Bernie was born in Glastonbury, CT, on June 10, 1931, son of the late Arthur and Rose (Kennedy) Lathrop. Bernie grew up in Glastonbury and graduated from Glastonbury High School. Upon his graduation he entered the U.S. Army and served for two years. He was married to the love of his life, Evelyn Mazza in 1954 together they lived in East Hartford before settling in South Windsor. He worked as a lineman and foreman for SNET, retiring after 35 years of service. He was fortunate to retire at a young age and had many wonderful years with his wife in retirement traveling, and living in N. Ft. Myers, FL. Bernie was an avid golfer his entire life and could be classified as a "golf fanatic". He thoroughly enjoyed his many years in Florida playing golf, meeting great friends and remaining very active into his late years. A kind, caring, loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he will be dearly missed. He leaves his sons, Steven Lathrop and his wife Lindy of Berlin, and Brian Lathrop and his wife Sandy of South Windsor; four grandchildren, Justin, Laura, Bryan, Mike and five great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Ollie Lathrop, Durward Lathrop and Alice Moss. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020