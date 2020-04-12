Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Lathrop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard A. Lathrop


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard A. Lathrop, 88, formerly of N. Ft. Meyers, FL, and South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Evelyn (Mazza) Lathrop died peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Kimberly Hall in Windsor. Bernie was born in Glastonbury, CT, on June 10, 1931, son of the late Arthur and Rose (Kennedy) Lathrop. Bernie grew up in Glastonbury and graduated from Glastonbury High School. Upon his graduation he entered the U.S. Army and served for two years. He was married to the love of his life, Evelyn Mazza in 1954 together they lived in East Hartford before settling in South Windsor. He worked as a lineman and foreman for SNET, retiring after 35 years of service. He was fortunate to retire at a young age and had many wonderful years with his wife in retirement traveling, and living in N. Ft. Myers, FL. Bernie was an avid golfer his entire life and could be classified as a "golf fanatic". He thoroughly enjoyed his many years in Florida playing golf, meeting great friends and remaining very active into his late years. A kind, caring, loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he will be dearly missed. He leaves his sons, Steven Lathrop and his wife Lindy of Berlin, and Brian Lathrop and his wife Sandy of South Windsor; four grandchildren, Justin, Laura, Bryan, Mike and five great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Ollie Lathrop, Durward Lathrop and Alice Moss. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now