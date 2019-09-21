Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St Stanislaus Church
510 West St.
Bristol, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Czarnecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Czarnecki


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Czarnecki Obituary
Bernard Czarnecki, 98, of Bristol, passed away on Friday September 20, 2019. Bernard was born in Grudziadz, Poland on April 12, 1921 and was the son of the late Leon and Bernardyna Czarnecki. He trained as a baker until joining the Polish Army in 1939, fighting in the Polish Second Corps during WWII. A decorated war veteran, Bernard met and married his wife Jadwiga (Karwowska) in England before immigrating to the United States and settling in Bristol. For 35 years, he worked as a machinist and inspector at General Electric in Plainville. After retiring, he acted as commandant for the Bristol Polish-American veterans and treasurer for the General Haller Post in New Britain. A dedicated parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, he served on its parish council and as a Eucharistic minister for 23 years. In addition to his beloved wife Jadwiga, of 68 years, Bernard leaves behind his four children Gabryela, Marek, Tomasz, and Julian; his daughter-in-law Kathleen and treasured grandson Daniel. Bernard will be remembered as a tireless worker, devoted husband, loving father and loyal friend. At his request, there are no visiting hours. Friends and relatives may join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial at St Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol on Tuesday at September 24, 2019 at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to St Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is in care of the arrangements. Please visit Bernard's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now