Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Funeral Home
1240 Mountain Road
West Suffield, CT 06093
(860) 668-0255
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Dorman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Dorman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernard Dorman Obituary
Bernard Carl Dorman, 66, of Hartford and formerly of Suffield, died on February 16, 2019. Born in Hartford on March 5, 1952, son of the late Carl and Barbara (Griffin) Dorman. Bernie graduated from Suffield High School in 1971. As a youth he enjoyed playing sports especially baseball and golf. Bernie is survived by his three brothers Thomas Dorman of Suffield, Gary Dorman of West Suffield and Carl Dorman of Amston and nieces and nephews. The Graveside Services will be in West Suffield Cemetery, in the Spring. The Dorman Family would like to thank Capital Region Mental Health for their dedication to Bernie and their extensive care. Heritage Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit: www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now