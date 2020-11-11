He passed on Saturday November 7, 2020 to go to another place, he knows not where. Born in Waterbury, CT on June 14, 1941 to Bernard and Eva Ladden. He was predeceased by his parents and three sisters, Bernice, Joan and Carole Lee. Also predeceased tragically by his grandson Bernard E. Ladden IV and stepson Jason Frost and the love of his life his wonderful wife Barbara who fought cancer for 5 years died July 23, 2019. He was survived by his son Bernard (Chip) III and his wife Lory, his son Scott and his partner Mary Ann Droney. Grandchildren Jason Ladden and his partner Stephaine Fioavanti, Megan Le and her husband Tan and their two boys Daniel and Grayson, Melissa Ladden and her fiancé Michael Cosmedy, Christopher Jensen and his wife Amy, great granddaughter Taelyr Ladden. Daughter in law Laura Frost and her daughters Francesca and Lyla. His wonderful nieces, Christine Lord, Martha Lord, Virginia Lord, and Andrea McDivitt and all of their children and grandchildren. He attended Crosby High School and then went to UCONN and earned a BA degree. While at UCONN he was proud to be elected President of The Chi Phi Fraternity. After college he stayed active with the fraternity for many years and was named Chapter Adviser of the year in 1987. After a couple of short stint jobs he started working for General Adjustment Bureau as a property insurance adjuster in 1965. He remained as an adjuster for 51 years the last 34 self-employed public adjuster. As an adjuster he was involved in many catastrophes starting with Hurricane Celia in Corpus Christi TX, tornado losses in Conyers, GA, flooding of Lake Erie in Luna Pier, MI, Hurricane Andrew in South, FL, Hurricane Georges in Puerto Rico, Hurricane Luis in Antigua, Hurricane Marilyn in St. John, USVI, and of course all the storms that effected CT. He loved to travel and his first trip out of the country was to Madrid, next was to Acapulco. Visited San Fransciso several times, Napa Valley, Pebble Beach (no he did not golf) walked over the Golden Gate Bridge. He then fell in love with the Caribbean. He made 50 trips there and visited 23 different islands. Favorites being St. John USVI and Vieques, PR. Barbara and he also went on two trips to Greece visiting Athens and islands in the Aegean Sea and the Ionian Sea. They also travelers to many placed in the US. Sturgis, SD for the largest motorcycle rally in the world, MT Rushmore, Devils Tower, Bad Lands, Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam, Las Vegas, Key West and all over New England. They went on many trips to Manhattan for shows, concerts, museums, restaurants and just sightseeing. Calling hours will be on Friday November 13, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, New Britain, CT 06051. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society
.