Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:30 AM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
510 West St.
Bristol, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Grabowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Francis Grabowski


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Francis Grabowski, 96, beloved husband of the late Anne (Gorski) Grabowski, died in Bristol on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was a longtime Bristol attorney and Democratic Party activist. He was born in New Haven on June 11, 1923 and was a son of the late Felixa (Szydlowski) Grabowski and John Grabowski. When Grabowski was an infant, his family moved to Bristol where he resided for the rest of his life. He graduated from Bristol High School in 1941 and entered the U.S. Army where he fought in France during World War II and received a Purple Heart for injuries in battle. After returning to Bristol, Grabowski graduated from the University of Connecticut where he received a B.S. in business administration and a law degree. Upon graduation, he began practicing law with the late Louis Hanrahan, who was his law partner and colleague throughout his career. Grabowski was active in Bristol civic affairs and Democratic politics, where he was a member of the Bristol City Council, the Board of Finance, and the Ethics Commission. In 1962, Grabowski began serving two terms as a U.S. Congressman representing first the State of Connecticut and later the former Sixth District in Washington, D.C. While in Congress, he served on the Banking Committee and was privileged to support the Voting Rights Act, the Civil Rights Act, Medicare, and much legislation that continues to affect people's lives today. Upon returning to Bristol, Grabowski returned to his law practice and retained his interest in politics, serving on the Bristol Democratic Town Committee and attending many state Democratic conventions. He was also a lifelong communicant of St. Stanislaus Church, where he was a member of the Men's Organization, a former Finance Committee member, and had many friends. Grabowski leaves behind his two daughters: Carol Grabowski of Arlington, MA and Diane Grabowski Barry (Deacon John Barry) of Medway, MA; and three grandchildren: Sarah, David, and Nolan Barry. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife: Anne (Gorski) Grabowski; and his brother: Edward Grabowski. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (September 7, 2019) at 8:30 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial followed by Military Honors at 10 AM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 6 PM and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West Street, Bristol, Connecticut 06010. Please visit Bernard's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now