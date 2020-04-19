|
Bernard J. Daily, age 90, husband of the late Betty J. (Adams) Daily, passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Home in West Hartford. Born in Newton, MA on October 25, 1929, he was the son of the late John F. and Mary (Vose) Daily. Bernie was a proud graduate of Boston College. He was longtime Naugatuck resident and had worked for Scovill Manufacturing as well as Uniroyal Chemical. He was an athlete, coach and sports fan, and one of the founders of the Naugatuck Junior Football League. He was a member of the Connecticut Chorale Society, and Kollege Kapers, where his beautiful voice lifted the spirits of many people. He was a devout Catholic and served on the Parish Council at both St. Vincent Ferrer and St. Francis of Assisi Church, in addition to being a choir member at both churches as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus. Bernard proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. His greatest love was his faith and his family and he cherished all the years of vacationing with his family at Goose Rocks Beach, Maine. He leaves his loving family; his son Thomas V. Daily and his wife Sue of Simsbury; his daughters, Monica Piombino and her husband Ron of Madison, CT, and Melissa Rockovich and her husband Stan of Jamison, PA; a daughter-in-law Eileen Daily of West Haven; his twin brother, Rev. Vincent E. Daily of Cambridge, MA; 11 grandchildren; Patrick Daily; Matthew, Andrew, and Meagan Piombino; Caitlin, Mary Rose, Maeve, and Jack Daily; Joseph, Michael, and Abigail Rockovich; two great grandchildren James Bernard Daily and Collin Allen; and several nieces and nephews. Bernie was predeceased by his son, Bernard J. Daily and his brothers, John Daily and Rev. Thomas V. Daily. A private family gathering will be held, and burial with military honors will be in St. James Cemetery in Naugatuck. To celebrate his life, a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. To send an on-line condolence, please visit https://www.naugatuckvalleymemorial.com. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main Street, Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020