Bernard J. Galliher, 80, of Southington, died Monday (April 27, 2020) at the Summit of Plantsville. Born and raised in New Britain, he was a Veteran, having served in the United States Air Force. Along with his late wife, Barbara (Hemmingway) Galliher, Bernard was the manager of the Howard Johnson Motel in Southington and later owned and operated Jay's Motel in Terryville. Bernard is survived by his sisters Patricia Nedjoika of Southington, Margaret and her husband Richard Pysar of New York, Maureen Bailey of Southington, and several nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, the family will have a private service and burial with Military Honors in St. Mary's Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connecticut Chapter 200 Executive Blvd Suite #4b, Southington, CT 06489. To send a condolence to the family, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2020
