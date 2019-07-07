Bernard "Ben" Joseph Maltese, of Old Saybrook, passed away on July 5, 2019. He was born on March 19, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY, the son of James Maltese and Rose LoCurto Maltese. Bernard had a successful marketing career, retiring from Time Magazine and was also a top sales executive at Life Magazine. He was a vice president at Gumbiner-North, a high energy, Madison Ave ad agency. He started his career at Dancer, Fitzgerald, Sample , starting in the mail room and working his way up to Account Executive handling major national accounts. Bernard also served in the Army National Guard during the Korean conflict. He is survived by his sister Frances Guadagno of Old Saybrook; nieces and nephews Stephen (Maria) Galgon and children, Greg (Danielle) Galgon and children and Valerie Guadagno; as well as his longtime companion Watraut Regehly. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 7th from 1-3pm and 5-7pm at Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Rd., Old Saybrook. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday July 8th at 10am in St. John Church, 161 Main St., Old Saybrook. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Old Saybrook. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to . Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019