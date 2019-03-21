Bernard Charles Nick, aged 94, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 19, 2019 in New London, CT. He was born in Lucinda, PA on January 2, 1925 to Robert Ambrose Nick and Mary Margaret (Wolbert) Nick. He married Verna Anne Troup on November 26, 1949 and they had eight children.Bernie was the fourth of twelve children and strongly believed in the importance of family. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1943 and served his country honorably in the Pacific Theater during World War II. After the war, Bernie attended Indiana Technical College, graduating in 1952 with an engineering degree. He worked for many years for General Electric Corporation (GE) as a quality control engineer specializing in aircraft engine parts. In 1969 the family moved to Willingboro, New Jersey and eventually to Stafford Springs, CT where the Nick's resided for many years before Bernie and Verna settled in Stonington, CT. Bernie had many interests and hobbies. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time working outside. He also loved watching golf and UConn basketball. Bernie loved to play cards and was especially adept at euchre, pinochle, and bridge. Bernie mostly enjoyed being with family and celebrating life with the occasional glass of wine. He also possessed a deep and abiding faith in God and was very active in Saint Edwards church in Stafford Springs, serving as an usher, reader, and an officer with the Saint Edward's Knights of Columbus.Bernie was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Verna, of Stonington, CT; daughter, Susan (Tom) Zimecki of Delanco, NJ; daughter Beth (John) of North Stonington, CT; daughter Frances Graham of Stafford Springs, CT; daughter Jill (Rick) Hower of Delanco, NJ; son Randy Nick of Broad Brook, CT; son Matthew (Lucy) Nick of Stonington, CT; son Brian (Pamela) Nick of Suffield, CT; and son Joel (Cindy) Nick of Middlefield, CT. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Danielle (Dwayne) Fennimore; Thaddeus (Julie) Zimecki; Ann Elizabeth (Joe) Tyler; Taylor Craig; Phillip Graham; Luis (Vanessa) Graham; Daniela Alzate–Molina; Eva Nick; Lukas Nick; Alexandra Nick; Elizabeth Nick; and six great-grandchildren.As one of 12 siblings, Bernie is survived by brothers William (Mary) Nick, Earl (Polly) Nick; John (Pam) Nick; his sister Connie (Don) Switzer; a sister-in-law, Nancy Nick; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Bernie died as he lived; loved by his large family and many friends. He will be sorely missed by all but we are reassured knowing he is at peace with God.Calling hours will be held Friday, March 22nd from 6-8 pm at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Funeral services and burial will be held in PA at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ( )





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary