|
|
Bernard T Gagnon of Unionville, husband of Carol M. (Firnhaber) Gagnon, died peacefully on March 21, 2020, at the age of 95. Born in Unionville CT on Dec 28, 1924 son of the late Joseph and Bridget (Rourke) Gagnon he was a lifelong resident of Unionville. During WWII he served with the US Army from 1943-1946, in Germany with the 83rd division of the 331st Infantry. He received the Bronze Star and, for wounds received in action in 1945, he was awarded the Purple Heart. Bernard married Carol Mabel Firnhaber on August 4, 1956 in Avon, CT. and was a long time employee of State of Connecticut, retiring in 1985. He is survived by his loving wife Carol, his brother James, his children and grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Robert, John and Donald, and his sisters Mary and Margaret. Bernard's family would like to thank the caregivers at the Marlborough Connecticut Health and Rehabilitation Center and Constellation Hospice Care. A private graveside service with military honors was held at Saint Mary cemetery, Avon CT Donations in memory of Bernard can be made to the Disabled American Veterans Organization, www.dav.org. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2020