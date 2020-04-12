Home

Bernard Warzecha


1927 - 2020
Bernard Warzecha Obituary
Bernard (Bob) Warzecha, 92, of Peoria, AZ formerly of Middletown, CT died peacefully on March 7, 2020. Bob was born on December 26, 1927 and was the son of Francis & Elizabeth (Rustic) Warzecha. He was predeceased by his devoted wife Dolores (Dori). After his distinguished service in WWII, Bob worked for over 40 years as a printer at Waverly Printing in Portland. Aside from being an avid fan of the UConn men's and women's basketball teams he was a die hard Red Sox fan. After years of Red Sox disappointment, he was able to witness the Red Sox win the World Series in 2004. He always said he could now die with a smile on his face. Bob is survived by Robert & Mary of Windsor, Alan & Erin of Glendale, AZ and William and Deborah of Middletown. Bob adored his three grandchildren, Caitlin and Cara of Glendale, AZ and Tommy of Middletown. Services will be private, but a memorial service will be held in CT at a later date. To share memories with the family and for updates for the service in CT, please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020
