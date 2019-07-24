Bernardete N. Amado, 96, was called to eternal life on Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Madeira, Portugal on March 19, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Francisco & Liza (Correia) Nobrega and was predeceased by her loving husband, Diquel. She came to the United States in 1959 and lived in Massachusetts before settling in Connecticut where she was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Church and its senior center. She loved UCONN basketball, golf, traveling and was known by many for her delicious cookies and keen embroidery skills. Prior to retirement, she was an accountant for Heublein, giving many years of dedicated service. Left to honor and cherish her memory are her sister Teresa Nunes and her husband Apio of Newington, her nieces Teresa Ryder and her husband Donald of South Windsor, Grace Cohan and her husband Jeff of Farmington, a nephew Paul Nunes of Newington, a great niece Jaclyn Cohan of FL, a great nephew Brian Cohan of Farmington, and many additional nieces and nephews throughout the United States, Portugal, and Venezuela. Her family would like to thank the many passionate and dedicated caregivers who lovingly assisted Bernardete in the last few years. Bernardete's life and funeral will be celebrated on Friday, July 26, meeting directly at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Kane St, Hartford for a Liturgy of Christian Burial. Interment will be private, there are no calling hours, and arrangements are under the care of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. To share a memory or words of comfort with Bernardete's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 24, 2019