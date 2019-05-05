Bernice (Smith) Dorsey, 91, of Hartford, peacefully passed away on April 25, 2019 while at St. Mary's Home in West Hartford surrounded by her family. She was born in Convent, LA on April 30, 1927, daughter of the late Walter Smith, Sr. and Harriett (Jones) Smith, came to New England in 2005 after the passing of her husband and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Bernice worked as a homemaker for most of her life and was a faithful and devoted wife of 53 years to the late Milton Dorsey, Jr. She was a faithful member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Windsor. Bernice leaves to treasure her memories, a daughter Crystal Van Allen and her boyfriend William Hunter, Sr. of Hartford; a son, Lionel Dorsey, Sr. of Hartford; a step-son, Horace Dorsey of Baton Rouge, LA; ten grandchildren, Raymond, Calvin, Nikita, Jermaine, Grayln, Juanika, Mytia, John, Jr., Jonna, William, Jr., many great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sons, Joseph Lawson and Milton Dorsey, Jr. and four grandchildren, Lionel, Jr., Jennifer, Vernard, and Rennard.Her services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Ave., Windsor with viewing and visitation from 10-11 a.m., followed by a homegoing service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. Carmon Funeral Home of Windsor has care of her arrangements. To send online notes of condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019