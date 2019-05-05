Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-688-8475
Viewing
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church
280 Windsor Ave.
Windsor, CT
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church
280 Windsor Ave.
Windsor, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Dorsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Dorsey


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernice Dorsey Obituary
Bernice (Smith) Dorsey, 91, of Hartford, peacefully passed away on April 25, 2019 while at St. Mary's Home in West Hartford surrounded by her family. She was born in Convent, LA on April 30, 1927, daughter of the late Walter Smith, Sr. and Harriett (Jones) Smith, came to New England in 2005 after the passing of her husband and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Bernice worked as a homemaker for most of her life and was a faithful and devoted wife of 53 years to the late Milton Dorsey, Jr. She was a faithful member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Windsor. Bernice leaves to treasure her memories, a daughter Crystal Van Allen and her boyfriend William Hunter, Sr. of Hartford; a son, Lionel Dorsey, Sr. of Hartford; a step-son, Horace Dorsey of Baton Rouge, LA; ten grandchildren, Raymond, Calvin, Nikita, Jermaine, Grayln, Juanika, Mytia, John, Jr., Jonna, William, Jr., many great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sons, Joseph Lawson and Milton Dorsey, Jr. and four grandchildren, Lionel, Jr., Jennifer, Vernard, and Rennard.Her services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Ave., Windsor with viewing and visitation from 10-11 a.m., followed by a homegoing service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. Carmon Funeral Home of Windsor has care of her arrangements. To send online notes of condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
Download Now