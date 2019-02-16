Bernice M. Barrasso, 84, of Hebron, died on February 14th, 2019 surrounded by her family after a battle with glioblastoma. Born April 21, 1934 in Hartford, daughter of Frank and Irene (Nardini) Melluzzo. For 53 years, she was the cherished wife of the late Charles A Barrasso and lived in the Gilead section of Hebron. Recently, she resided in the Village at Loveland Hills in Hebron. Bernice will be dearly missed by three daughters, Jean of Mystic, Dawn of Groton and Fern and her husband Steven Jones of Glastonbury and her beloved grandson Andrew Jones. Bernice will also be remembered by her numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and dear friends. Bernice worked for many years in the office at RHAM High School. She was a communicant and an active volunteer at the Church of the Holy Family. Bernice was a proud life member of Hebron Lions, having served as past president, and was a recipient of the Progressive Melvin Jones Fellow award and Knight of the Blind. She was also a volunteer for the Hebron Interfaith Human Services. She will always be remembered for the pride she took in making delicious homemade cookies. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Church of the Holy Family, 185 Church Street, Amston (please meet directly at church). Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, Rocky Hill will be private. Friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury on Sunday from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Bernice to the Church of the Holy Family, 185 Church Street, Amston, CT, 06231, the Hebron Lions Club, 347 Gilead Street, Hebron, CT or Renbrook School, 2865 Albany Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06117. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary