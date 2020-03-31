|
|
Bernice Miller Nedzar, 82, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Bernice was optimistic, smart, determined, & loving. She opened her home to friends & family for any occasion. She is survived by her loving husband, Judah, her two favorite daughters, Rachel (Barton) Portal & Tamar Nedzar; & twin grandchildren, Hannah & Samson. She is also survived by her brother, Morley (Rona) Miller in Montreal, Canada, a very large Canadian family, & a very large Israeli family. Due to circumstances, a private funeral was held on Monday, March 30, 2020. A memorial will be planned in the future. The family ask that if so inclined, donations be made in her memory to the Parkinson's Foundation or trees may be planted in Israel. To sign a guest book for Bernice, please visit www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2020