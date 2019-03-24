Bernice "Ruby" (Rubacha) Pastula, 98, of Waterford, formerly of Manchester, loving wife of the late Anthony Pastula passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born on May 17, 1920 in Manchester, daughter of the late Matthew and Helen (Vincek) Rubacha. Ruby was employed with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 30 years until her retirement. She was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Polish National Catholic Church in Manchester. Ruby is survived by her two grandchildren; Ronald Gustafson and his wife Karen and Robin Dousis and her husband Leonidas, her sister Georgianna "Georgie" LaFranchise, three great-grandchildren; Josef Gustafson, Jamilee Dousis and Ashley Robbins and her husband Justin, and five great-great-grandchildren; Brooklyn Dousis, Alivia Baskett, Isabella Baskett, Peyton Robbins and Alayna Robbins. In addition to her husband and parents, Ruby was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Ronald Gustafson. Calling hours will be held at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St. in Manchester on Thursday, March 28th from 10-11 am. A graveside service will follow at 11:30am at St. John's Polish National Catholic Cemetery, Jefferson St. in Manchester. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Polish National Church. To leave an online condolence please visit www.manchesterfh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary