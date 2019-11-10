Home

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
B'nai Israel
Southbury, CT
Burial
Following Services
United Jewish Center Cemetery
Brookfield, CT
Bernice (Gold) Reed, 92, beloved wife of the late Ary Reed passed away on Thursday November 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Sarah (Revitch) Gold. She grew up in Hartford and West Hartford and graduated from William H. Hall High School. Bernice was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Sheryl Segal Berkowitz and husband Len of North Easton, MA and her daughter Debra Segal Duffy and husband Chris of Stamford, CT. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jenna and Kyle Berkowitz of North Easton, Rachel and Allison Duffy of Stamford; and many nieces and nephews. Bernice was predeceased by her sisters Helen Plaut, Gertrude Stieglitz, and Mildred Seidman. She loved travel, music, dining out and spending time with her grandchildren. A service will be held at B'nai Israel in Southbury on November 11, 2019 at 11 AM with burial immediately following at United Jewish Center Cemetery in Brookfield, CT. Contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice. To leave an online condolence visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2019
