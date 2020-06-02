Bernice "Sue" Roberts
Bernice "Sue" Roberts, 76, of Hartford, CT entered into eternal peace on May 24, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1944 to Rosa Alice (Blackshear) Roberts and George Curtis Roberts, in Dawson, GA. She leaves to mourn eight sons, Daryl (Donna), Michael (Kasandra), Duane (Lisa), Trevor, Kyle, Kyler, Devone, and Mario. She leaves 22 Grandchildren, 19 Great-grandchildren, and 2 Great-great-grandchildren. Services will be private, to attend the service remotely, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 2, 2020.
June 1, 2020
Dear Trevor and the entire Roberts family,
Words are never enough to express ones feelings in these hard times...please accept our sincere condolences...there is now a beautiful shining star in the night skies for you to gaze upon... know that mom will always be there to guide you...may she Rest In Peace
Sam & Terry Blais
South Windsor, CT
Sam & Terry Blais
Friend
