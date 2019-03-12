Home

Bernice (Brown) Stewart, 78, of West Hartford and formerly of Windsor, beloved wife for 38 years of the late Alcurtis Stewart, Sr., passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She leaves to mourn her passing, four children, Ronnie Bell and his wife Rachel, Alcurtis Stewart, Jr., Latonya Stewart, and Kaye Husband; a stepdaughter, Almetta Hunter and her husband Charles; seven grandchildren, Damareya, Chris, Christian and his wife Lauren, Brandon, Jordan and his wife Tiffany, J'Niah and Savior; three great-grandchildren, Cai, Jackson and Elliott; five brothers, Dee Jones, Leroy Jones and his wife Helen, Ed Brown, Tom Brown and his wife Darlene, and McArthur Brown; two sisters, Connie Williams and her husband Leon and Gloria-Jean Burrell; and a host of half brothers and sisters on the Archer side of the family, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Darius Bell; two brothers, Walter Jones and Cleveland Brown; a granddaughter, Chantel Bell; and a son-in-law, Charles Husband. Her family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 12, 2019
