Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Olsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice T. "Bea" (Houston) Olsen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernice T. "Bea" (Houston) Olsen Obituary
Bernice "Bea" T. Olsen (Houston), widow of Robert D. Houston both of Marlborough Connecticut, passed away on April 19 2019 at Hartford Hospital after a short illness.Bernice was born Bernice Toothill in Stratford Connecticut on November 2 1936 To Thomas and Pauline Toothill. She also had two younger brothers, Arthur and Raymond, who pre-deceased her. Bernice had a son Russel H. Mallon, who pre-deceased her, and is survived by three step-sons, Eric C. Olsen of Quispamsis, NB, Canada, Peter C. Olsen of Frederick, MD, and Jon C. Olsen of Denver Colorado. Final services for Bea will be private in align with her wishes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.