Bernice "Bunny" T. Oppelt, 87, of South Windsor, CT, passed away on April 2, 2020 at Kimberly Hall Nursing Home. Bunny was born March 24, 1933 in Skowhegan, ME to the late Joseph and Regina (Doiron) Plourde. Bunny's life was devoted to her family. She lived a life of service, having been involved as a leader and trainer for Girl Scouts of America for many years. More recently, she was a very active member of the Supreme Emblem Club of the United States of America 251 Manchester, having served in most positions, including State President. Bunny was married for 63 years to her beloved husband, Thomas J. Oppelt, Jr. before his passing. Along with her parents and husband, Bunny was predeceased by her siblings, Lawrence Doiron, Ruby Baxter, Ellsworth Plourde, Yvonne Clarke and Doris Parlin. She is survived by her children, Debra Anderson and her companion Maurice Ouellette of Manchester, CT, Richard and Connie Oppelt of Boise, ID, and Jeanne Brattin of Tooele, UT; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren. Bunny is also survived by her sister, Lorraine Bolduc of Madison, ME; and her brother, Joseph Plourde, Jr. of Skowhegan, ME. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bunny's honor to the Emblem Club of Manchester, P.O. Box 624, Manchester, CT 06045 or the , . Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 8, 2020