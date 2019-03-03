Home

Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Bernice Wamester
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:15 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Liturgy
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Czestochowa Church
Middletown, CT
Bernice Wamester

Bernice Wamester Obituary
Bernice (Sambor) Wamester, 87, of Middletown, wife of Robert Wamester for 67 loving years, died Monday February 25, 2019 surrounded by her family at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Middletown, the youngest of nine children of the late Jozef C. and Zofia (Strycharz) Sambor. Bernice was a bookkeeper and secretary with J. H. Bunce Company and later Bill's Auto Parts. She will be remembered for her homemade pierogis, crocheting, playing setback (with her colorful commentary) and as an avid UCONN Women's Basketball fan, who always "coached" a good game. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Patricia Raczka and her husband Andrew of Middlefield; grandchildren, Robert Raczka of Middlefield and Ashley Labbadia and her husband Anthony of Middletown, great grandchildren, her greatest treasures Brandon Raczka and Anthony Labbadia II. Bernice is also survived by great niece Maureen Czentnar and husband Stephen and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Stella Siecienski, Jenny Siecienski, and Irene Kosienski; brothers, Carl, Mitchell, Alexander, John and Michael, and great nephew, Russell "Rusty" Siecienski. Funeral services will be held Tuesday (Mar. 5th) at 9:15 a.m. from Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Middletown. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Monday (March 4th) from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial contributions to Calvary Cemetery Fund in care of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 79 South Main St., Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019
