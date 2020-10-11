1/1
Bert Houle
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bert Houle died September 8, 2020 in Kissee Mills, Missouri. Bert was born on August 13, 1949 to Simonne (Thibault) & George Houle; he grew up in Hartford and Canton, CT. Bert is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jay & Lynette Houle; grandson, Jake; granddaughters, Charlotte & Juliet of Forked River, NJ. Also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine & Norman Roy of Auburn, ME; his nephew and wife, Stephen & Theresa Roy of Oxford, CT. Bert's page is at ksefuneralhome.net. Please share your reminiscences of Bert with his nephew Stephen by calling (203) 893-8151.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved