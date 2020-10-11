Bert Houle died September 8, 2020 in Kissee Mills, Missouri. Bert was born on August 13, 1949 to Simonne (Thibault) & George Houle; he grew up in Hartford and Canton, CT. Bert is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jay & Lynette Houle; grandson, Jake; granddaughters, Charlotte & Juliet of Forked River, NJ. Also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine & Norman Roy of Auburn, ME; his nephew and wife, Stephen & Theresa Roy of Oxford, CT. Bert's page is at ksefuneralhome.net
. Please share your reminiscences of Bert with his nephew Stephen by calling (203) 893-8151.