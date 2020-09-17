Bertha Lee (Wells) Chalk, 99, of Windsor, CT, transitioned to be with the Lord on September 6, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1921, to Abron and Blanche M. (Mootry) Wells in Jacksonville, GA. Bertha married Willie Charles Chalk in 1937 and seven children were born to this union. Bertha was a loving homemaker. She loved taking care of her family and cooking. That love was also extended to many family and friends. A Celebration of Her Life will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Services (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 9:00AM-10:00AM and Interment at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Chalk family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com