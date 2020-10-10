Bertha Mae Davis, 67, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Spartanburg, SC on July 12, 1953, daughter of the late Will George and Louise (Foster) Davis, she was raised in Greensboro, NC and was a graduate of Dudley High School in Greensboro, NC. Shortly after graduation, Bertha moved to Hartford where her sister was living. She later moved to East Hartford where she lived for many years before relocating to Bloomfield five years ago. Bertha worked as a certified nurse's aide for many years and in recent years had been caring for her grandson until retirement. She loved to cook and her family especially looked forward to her mac n' cheese, salmon croquets, and her beef stew which she lovingly made for family get-togethers and holidays. Most of all, Bertha will be remembered as the matriarch of the family. While she had a warm and inviting personality, she wasn't afraid to share her thoughts with anyone. She leaves to mourn her passing, a daughter, Tammy R. Davis-Tiggett and her husband Trevor of Hartford; a son, William L. Davis and his wife Shauna of Vernon; eight grandchildren, Da'Shaun L. Gamble of New Britain, Shakyra A. Slater of Manchester, Ta'Kaiyah Spann of Manchester, Destiny A. Davis of East Hartford, and William L. Davis, Jr. of Vernon, Sequan Small, Seque Small, and Shyaire Small all of Vernon; seven great-grandchildren, Skylah Wright, Saige Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Aiden Pitts, Jaxon Pitts, Bailee Pitchford, and Zurei Brucelis; a sister, Elizabeth Brockman and her husband Albert of New Haven; two special nieces, LaSonya Davis and RaTonya Davis both of East Hartford; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by four sisters, Juanita "Auntie Beet" Higgins, Betty "Aunt Tootie" Williamson, Barbara Louise "Baby Doll" Davis, and Patricia Juanita Davis. Her family will receive friends on Monday, October 12, 11 a.m.-12 Noon, followed by a Homegoing Service, 12 Noon, at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association
, 45 Ash Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.