Bertha (Theriault) Morin, 93, formerly of Higganum and Cromwell, wife of the late Raoul "Ray" P. Morin, died Friday June 26, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Caribou, ME, the daughter of the late Joseph and Julie (Pelkey) Theriault. Bertha was a parishioner of St. Peter Church, Higganum and a member of the St. Peter's Ladies Guild. Bertha was a strong and caring matriarch. She loved entertaining family and friends at her home in Higganum. Every holiday was made extra special by the thought and care she put into the preparations. She will always be known for her many culinary delights, especially her apple pies. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Nichols and her husband Bill of Higganum; son, James Morin and his wife Nancy of Higganum; seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Betti McLaughlin and son, David Morin. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held Thursday (July 2nd) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Church, Higganum. Burial will be in Burr Cemetery, Higganum. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 1, 2020.