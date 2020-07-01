Bertha Morin
1926 - 2020
Bertha (Theriault) Morin, 93, formerly of Higganum and Cromwell, wife of the late Raoul "Ray" P. Morin, died Friday June 26, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Caribou, ME, the daughter of the late Joseph and Julie (Pelkey) Theriault. Bertha was a parishioner of St. Peter Church, Higganum and a member of the St. Peter's Ladies Guild. Bertha was a strong and caring matriarch. She loved entertaining family and friends at her home in Higganum. Every holiday was made extra special by the thought and care she put into the preparations. She will always be known for her many culinary delights, especially her apple pies. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Nichols and her husband Bill of Higganum; son, James Morin and his wife Nancy of Higganum; seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Betti McLaughlin and son, David Morin. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held Thursday (July 2nd) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Church, Higganum. Burial will be in Burr Cemetery, Higganum. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Liturgy
10:30 AM
St. Peter Church
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult times. DDM Metal Finishing Co.
Dan Castonguay
Acquaintance
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
One great Aunt who always had time for her many nieces and nephews. Great baker made great pies. Will miss her loving smile.
Suzanne Martin
Family
June 30, 2020
In loving memory of my Dear Aunt Birtha. May you RIP in joining all the family waiting for you in HEAVEN. Jim & Elaine my deepest sympathy for your loss she will be dearly Missed.
Francis Theriault
Family
