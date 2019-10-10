Home

Bertha Rosenfield, passed quietly in the early hours of October 9th, 2019. She's predeceased by her husband, Irving Rosenfield. She leaves daughter Ellen Rosenfield Wilson, Charles Wilson and grandson Aaron Wilson of Berkeley, CA; son David and Gerrie of Plano, TX, granddaughters Carrie Rosenfield of Atlanta, Leanne & Bryan, great grandchildren of Plano, TX, granddaughter Jaime Rosenfield of San Francisco, CA. Son Howard Rosenfield & Judy Rosenfield of Farmington, their children Joseph, Jessica, Daniel & Moriah Rosenfield, Fred Rosenfield of Bloomfield & son Leonard, Autumn Rosenfield & grandson Jonathan Rosenfield of West Hartford. Bertha will be remembered as an active member of the Jewish community. She was a life long member of B'nai Brith, Hadassah and the Yeshiva of Hartford/Hebrew Academy of Greater Hartford, honored numerous times during her tenure by those organizations. Shiva will be held at the home of Howard Rosenfield, 8 Furnhurst, Farmington. Friday 3-5pm and Sunday 3-6pm. Services will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 11th at Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT 06105.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 10, 2019
