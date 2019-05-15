Home

POWERED BY

Services
All State Cremation & Funeral Care
380 Maple Ave
Hartford, CT 06114
(203) 287-8000
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregational Church of Somersville
22 Maple St.
Somersville, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Berton Chillson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Berton S. Chillson Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Berton S. Chillson Jr. Obituary
Berton S. Chillson, Jr., 84, of Westfield, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 28, 2019. Born in Springfield, MA he was the son of the late Berton, Sr. and Blanche (Wood) Chillson.Berton is survived by his beloved wife of almost 63 years, Mae (Liberty) Chillson of Westfield, MA; daughter, Susan (Chillson) Braman of Westfield, MA; nephews, Chris Gilli of CA and Paul Gilli of OR; nieces, Cynthia(Liberty) Holloran of NH and the Rev. Patricia Liberty and her partner, Jean Miller of RI. He is predeceased by his son Berton S. Chillson, III.A memorial service will be held at the Congregational Church of Somersville, 22 Maple St., Somersville, CT 06072, on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Berton's memory may be made to the Congregational Church of Somersville, PO Box 1, Somersville, CT 06072. For online condolences, please visit www.CremationCT.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now