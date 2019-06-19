Bouvier Bertrand F. Bertrand F. Bouvier, 87, of Bristol, beloved husband of Doris (Leclerc) Bouvier, died on Monday (June 17, 2019) at Bristol Hospital. Bert was born in Woonsocket, RI on October 1, 1931 and was the only child of the late Stanley and Berthe (Toupin) Bouvier. Bert moved to Bristol as a young child went on to graduate from St. Ann Grammar School, Bristol High School, and attend Hillyer College in Hartford. He joined the United States Air Force serving until his honorable discharge. He was employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, then owned and operated Central Connecticut Trailer Sales before going to work as an Inspector with the Department of Motor Vehicles retiring as a Sergeant after 18 years. He was a member of the Bristol Elk's Lodge #1010, the American Legion, and the Franco-American War Veterans. He was a member and chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals for 16 years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Palos Council #35 and a 4th degree Knight of the M.B. Roddan Assembly and a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish attending St. Ann Church. In addition to his wife of nearly 66 years, Bert is survived by three sons and a daughter-in-law: Robert Bouvier, Ronald Bouvier, and Richard and Joanne Bouvier all of Bristol; a daughter: Denise Tynan of Bristol; 11 grandchildren: David Bouvier, Eric Bouvier and wife, Melissa, Elizabeth Larke and husband, Matt, Lindsey Bosley and husband, Eric, Jason Bouvier and wife, Marissa, Jessica Tynan, Timothy Tynan and wife, Sandy, Christina Bouvier, Sarah Moore and husband, Keith, Kyle Voisine, and Kelly Voisine; 15 great-grandchildren; one niece, and one nephew. He was predeceased by a sister-in-law, a brother-in-law, and a son-in-law: John Tynan. Funeral services will be held on Friday (June 21, 2019) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Thursday between 5 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brain Injury Alliance of CT, 200 Day Hill Rd., Suite 250, Windsor, CT 06095 (www.biact.org) or to Bristol Adult Resource Center, 195 Maltby St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Bert's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com. BRISTOL Published in The Hartford Courant on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary