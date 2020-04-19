|
The life of Beryl Maud Wilson, also known as Ma B, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020. Born in Brown's Town, Saint Ann, Jamaica, Beryl was the daughter of Miriam Clarke. To mourn her loss, Beryl leaves four grandsons, three granddaughters, seven great granddaughters, ten great grandsons, and two great-great granddaughters, a sister in Jamaica, and a niece in New York. Beryl leaves Ms. Oneil, a woman who was a second mother figure to her when she settled in Hartford, Ms. G, and Ms. Hart. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her daughter, Monica Black, and her son, Desmond Myers, Sr. To leave a message of comfort for the family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com. The funeral can be viewed via Livestream beginning at 12:00PM, also on the website.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020