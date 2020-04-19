Home

Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
Beryl Maud Wilson

Beryl Maud Wilson Obituary
The life of Beryl Maud Wilson, also known as Ma B, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020. Born in Brown's Town, Saint Ann, Jamaica, Beryl was the daughter of Miriam Clarke. To mourn her loss, Beryl leaves four grandsons, three granddaughters, seven great granddaughters, ten great grandsons, and two great-great granddaughters, a sister in Jamaica, and a niece in New York. Beryl leaves Ms. Oneil, a woman who was a second mother figure to her when she settled in Hartford, Ms. G, and Ms. Hart. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her daughter, Monica Black, and her son, Desmond Myers, Sr. To leave a message of comfort for the family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com. The funeral can be viewed via Livestream beginning at 12:00PM, also on the website.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020
