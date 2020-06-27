Beryl Yvonn (Steele) Ambrosio
1928 - 2020
Beryl Yvonne (Steele) Ambrosio, passed away on June 16th 2020. Beryl was born April 3rd, 1928 in Hartford, to Weddoll Churchill Steele and Antoinnette Pandiscia of East Hartford, Connecticut, the first of two daughters. The family moved to Hartford when Beryl was in sixth grade. She finished eighth grade at New Park Avenue School and graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1946. She went to work for Aetna where she stayed until she retired. She married Roland Johnson in 1954 and they had one child, the light of Beryl's life, David Johnson born in 1955. She later married John Ambrosio who predeceased her. She enjoyed a full life with her son David who sadly also predeceased her several years ago. They were a fixture on Capitol Avenue in Hartford for over 60 years. Beryl is survived by her niece Roberta Schaffer, the daughter of her sister Helen, and several cousins, in particular Nick, and his wife Barbara, Modugno. Due to Covid19, there will be a private family service held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to Grace Episcopal Church on New Park Avenue in Hartford.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 27, 2020.
