Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Dunstan Church
1345 Manchester Rd.
Glastonbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beth Donovan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beth A. Donovan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beth A. Donovan Obituary
Beth A. (Lojko) Donovan, 47, of Glastonbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. She was the beloved wife of James A. Donovan. Born in Hartford, Beth was the loving daughter of Stanley and Janice (Schinelli) Lojko of Newington. She was a graduate of Newington High School, earned her Bachelor Degree from Boston College and later earned her Masters Degree. In 1994 Beth began her teaching career in Windsor Locks. In 2001 she began teaching in Glastonbury as a grade 3 teacher at Eastbury School. In her 16 years there she taught hundreds of children ranging from grades two through five. Beth moved to Buttonball Lane School last year to teach with enthusiasm and excellence while working through her latest diagnosis. All who worked with her will remember her smile, laugh, and the way she lit up a room as a teacher and person. Beth grew up in Newington and finding her forever home in Glastonbury 13 years ago. Beth taught CCD at St. Dunstan Church, in Glastonbury and never missed cheering Riley on at all of his swim meets. Beth was a loving and devoted mother and wife. She treasured her time with Jim and Riley, especially their countless adventures to Disney World. In addition to her husband and parents, Beth is survived by her son Riley Donovan of Glastonbury, her stepson Corey Donovan of Bourne, MA, her stepdaughter Ciara Donovan of San Diego, CA. her two brothers and sisters-in-law Jeffrey and Maria Lojko of Wethersfield, Douglas and Deborah Lojko of Berlin, her brother-in-law and his wife Richard and Janet Donovan of Burlington MA. and her nieces and nephews; Erika, Daniel. Nicholas, Alex, Alyssa Lojko as well as Joseph and Sean Donovan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Dunstan Church, 1345 Manchester Rd., Glastonbury. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Holy Cross Cemetery, Glastonbury. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center, 79 Retreat Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. For on line condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulryan Funeral Home
Download Now